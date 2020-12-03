Maltese Editorials’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that COVID has exposed the vulnerability of the country’s air connectivity, with airlines substantially reducing the routes they service.

The Malta Independent says that the Santa Lucija tunnels have been partially closed to traffic. It says that , once again, the government was inaugurating an incomplete project.

In-Nazzjon says the powerstation was a monument to corruption.

L-Orizzont says the changes in the police force are encouraging

Like this: Like Loading...