Maltese Editorials’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Times of Malta says that COVID has exposed the vulnerability of the country’s air connectivity, with airlines substantially reducing the routes they service.
The Malta Independent says that the Santa Lucija tunnels have been partially closed to traffic. It says that , once again, the government was inaugurating an incomplete project.
In-Nazzjon says the powerstation was a monument to corruption.
L-Orizzont says the changes in the police force are encouraging
3rd December 2020
The National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse is seen near the White House (behind) in Washington, DC, USA.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, there was no public ceremony for the 2020 National Christmas Tree lighting, but inste...
3rd December 2020
Poland and Hungary should behave responsibly and reach an agreement on EU recovery fund, Spain's foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, said on Thursday.
"Spain wants Poland, Hungary to behave responsibly on EU rescue funds," Gonzalez Laya said...
3rd December 2020
Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily, an anti-government tabloid.
Hong Kong authorities have intensified a crac...
3rd December 2020
Photos from New York as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is illuminated during the 88th annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center.
US singer Tori Kelly (C) performs during the 88th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas T...
3rd December 2020
Poland's and Hungary's veto of the European Union's 1.8 trillion euro financing package has plunged the bloc into a battle that threatens to damage both its economy and unity at a time when it is already struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic...
3rd December 2020
The Times of Malta says that COVID has exposed the vulnerability of the country’s air connectivity, with airlines substantially reducing the routes they service.
The Malta Independent says that the Santa Lucija tunnels have been partially closed ...
3rd December 2020
Owners of small businesses in Serbia demanded government aid as the country prepared for its first weekend coronavirus lockdown since May.
Several dozen people, including restaurant owners and travel agents, protested in front of the Finance Mini...
3rd December 2020
Hungary reported 182 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, by far the highest daily toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed.
Thursday's tally brought the total number of deaths to 5,324, while infections rose by 6,635 ...
3rd December 2020
Japan's government is considering abolishing sales of new gasoline-engine cars by the mid-2030s in favour of hybrid or electric vehicles in line with a global shift from traditionally powered cars, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
The...
3rd December 2020
Montenegro’s Prime Minister-designate Zdravko Krivokapic pledged to slash red tape and tackle endemic corruption in a programme put before parliament which, if approved, would end three decades of socialist rule.
Krivokapic has proposed a coalit...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related