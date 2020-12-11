Maltese Editorials’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that Prime Minister Robert Abela must stop making excuses and enforce the rule of law

The Independent reacts to a move by football players to walk off after another football player, Sebastian Coltescu of Romania, was accused of racism. It says football should be an inclusive sport and should not spread hate.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party is on track for more regeneration

L-Orizzont thanks the Customs department for its work after it seized. a huge shipment of drugs.

