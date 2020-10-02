Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times looks at reports that Malta may sign a Status of Forces Agreement with the US. It seems that Prime Minister Robert Abela and a majority of his ministers are prepared to use Malta’s sovereignty as a bargaining chip to avoid the Moneyval threat, it says. Sovereignty should not be a bargaining chip in negotiations.

The Independent says that reports Heritage Minister Jose Herrera would ask British Prince George for a shark tooth back received backlash. Herrera later backtracked. Herrera should have been more careful with his reaction, however, it was good that he recognised he made a mistake.

L-Orizzont says the elderly are suffering because of the pandemic. We should respect our elderly since they contributed to making the country what it is today. We should therefore see to improving their lives.

In-Nazzjon says Robert Abela’s administration is incompetent. It stays quiet when faced with criticism. On the issue of immigration, there should be a coordinated effort so our voice is truly heard. The government is also ignoring work regarding the tourism sector.

