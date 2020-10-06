Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times’ Editorial makes a scathing assessment of Labour’s reaction to the election of new PN Leader Bernard Grech, arguing that the PL is not in a position to preach about democracy, governance and what constitutes a healthy political process. The Editor insists that what the party should be railing against is the “establishment” that ingeniously corrupted governance to the point that it will now take years to repair Malta’s international ill-repute.

The Independent looks at the tasks facing PN leader Bernard Grech, starting with the need to unite the party, particularly by bringing back on board those who supported Delia. Achieving such unity will take time and will entail a trust building exercise which will prove most challenging. At the same time, the Editor argues that Grech cannot just focus on rebuilding the party from the inside. He must also make the PN more appealing to voters in general.

In-Nazzjon describes the election of Grech as sings that the wind is changing and a result which offers a new hope to the Nationalist Party. The Editor also writes about the challenges being faced by the new leader, saying that most likely he will have to face an early election, preceded by a budget in which Government will use its power of incumbency to strengthen its vote.

L-Orizzont says that the country needs a strong and credible Opposition. For credibility to be achieved, the Editor argues that the PN cannot simply criticise anything which is implemented by Government, when at the same time the public was seeing tangible benefits.

