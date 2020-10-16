Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says three years after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, many of the crooks she wrote about are being exposed for what they are, and often in a courtroom. It says the country must pledge to place effective checks and balances to ensure good governance and rule of law. It must also provide help to the independent media to help it carry out its essential role as a watchdog.

The Independent says that Daphne Caruana Galizia has been vindicated time and time again. Her voice will continue to reverberate because the situation is still desperate three years on, it says.

L-Orizzont says that youth are able to benefit from government help when purchasing their first property. Over 300 people are reported to benefit from this. It urges authorities to follow this scheme to see whether it can improve.

In-Nazzjon says that journalism took on a new dimension after Caruana Galizia’s assassination. Three years on, the country is still looking for truth and for answers. It says former PM Joseph Muscat’s resignation was a catalyst in revealing the truth.

Like this: Like Loading...