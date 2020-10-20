Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta notes that job preservation, especially in the hospitality and catering industries, is the underlying theme that underpins the 2021 Budget. The extension of the wage supplement until March, and possibly beyond, was an inevitable tactic to help restart economic momentum. The Editor adds that any measures to promote the green economy are always welcome, arguing that only time will tell whether those that have been announced will indeed change the mindset of the country and promote the value of ecological and environmental sustainability

The Independent says that government yesterday unveiled a rather positive budget, with no new taxes and several economic and social incentives. It was not unlike other budgets announced by the previous administration, but the circumstances – the world we are living in today – is completely different to what it was then. The main aim of the budget is to safeguard jobs and incentivise consumption. Several positive measures were announced, including the second round of vouchers, another income tax refund, an increase in children’s allowance and extra spending power for the elderly.

L-Orizzont describes it as a social budget, noting the improvement in a number of social benefits. Families with low income and young children as well as pensioners all stand to benefit from the raft of measures announced yesterday.

In-Nazzjon notes that while the budget sought to address the challenges of the current pandemic, it has completely failed to give the country a Vision to inspire growth in the coming years. The Editor says that this is reflective of a Government which lacks direction.

