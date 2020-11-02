Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta reacts to reports that Malta Financial Services Authority chief Joseph Cuschieri travelled to Las Vegas with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. It calls for his resignation and says regulators must be beyond suspicion. Prime Minister Robert Abela must fight back against state capture, it adds.

The Independent says teleworking as a measure against Covid-19 has been largely positive. It suggests that teleworking should be promoted by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

L-Orizzont says that it has received complaints about the lack of interaction between Maltese and foreign children. This will not encourage integration, it says. It’s important that our country sees that everyone is treated equally.

In-Nazzjon says that these are hard times for our country. It says Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is going to resign. In 2020, government debt will rise by €1,198 million. It says the country does not want nice words, but more money in its pockets.

Like this: Like Loading...