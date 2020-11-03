Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that the selection of Bishop Mario Grech as a Cardinal speaks of this most welcome direction taken by the Church under Pope Francis. The Editor argues that Grech continues to help promote this pastoral vision during this pontificate and, in his role as papal elector, during the next one.

The Independent takes Government to task for continuously justifying actions or decisions happening in 2020 by referring to what used to happen pre-2013.The Labour government can no longer take a lax attitude when it comes to Malta’s reputation and harsh decisions need to be taken to protect the country’s reputation. That means that, when wrongdoing is found, people should be removed from office outright and the situation should not be dragged out.

L-Orizzont makes a case for a wider female presence in Parliament, insisting on the need for a 40% representation within the highest state institution which is reflective of a similar role being taken in the private sector.

In-Nazzjon argues that Government is showing a high degree of indifference during the current Covid-19 crisis, pointing its finger at PM Robert Abela for “excelling in empty rhetoric”, when insisting that the situation is fully under control. It refers to Opposition Leader’s appeal for Government to wake up from its slumber and take signficant action to halt the increasing seriousness of the situation.

