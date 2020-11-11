Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says the education system is facing a challenging time. It says the quick shift to online learning caused by the pandemic has affected the education process. The government should clearly outline the best education strategy during this time, it says.

MaltaToday reacts to revelations that MP Jason Azzopardi accepted a gift from the Tumas Group in March 2017. It says that, while this is not as bad as other examples in recent history, Azzopardi breached the Code of Ethics governing MPs. It says Azzopardi’s case should lead to a revised Code of Ethics for MPs.

The Independent says the Tourism Ministry’s idea for Christmas in the City is not a great one during a pandemic. It says the maybe the best gift we could give each other this year is to be safe to try and lower the number of Coronavirus cases.

L-Orizzont says Joe Biden’s election as US President will bring changes. It says the US wants to control the Middle East. It hopes that Trump’s previous violent policies will change during Biden’s administration.

In-Nazzjon says we should not treat people like numbers during this pandemic. It criticises the event Christmas in the City, saying it encourages crowds to go to Valletta.

