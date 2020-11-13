Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta reacts to news that Jason Azzopardi allowed one of the country’s top businessmen to pay his hotel bill in Tel Aviv in 2017. It says the code of ethics governing members of parliament is very clear and standards should not be bent.

The Independent says media relations from the police have improved, but they can become better. Police press officers should give comments to the media about high-profile investigations.

L-Orizzont reacts to reports saying that a six-month old baby died after almost drowning in the Mediterranean. It says a politics promoting Fortress Europe did not work and led to more lives being lost.

In-Nazzjon says MEPs like Roberta Metsola and Bishop Mario Grech, who have been given high positions in international fora, are making our country proud.

