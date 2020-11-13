Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Times of Malta reacts to news that Jason Azzopardi allowed one of the country’s top businessmen to pay his hotel bill in Tel Aviv in 2017. It says the code of ethics governing members of parliament is very clear and standards should not be bent.
The Independent says media relations from the police have improved, but they can become better. Police press officers should give comments to the media about high-profile investigations.
L-Orizzont reacts to reports saying that a six-month old baby died after almost drowning in the Mediterranean. It says a politics promoting Fortress Europe did not work and led to more lives being lost.
In-Nazzjon says MEPs like Roberta Metsola and Bishop Mario Grech, who have been given high positions in international fora, are making our country proud.