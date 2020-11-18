Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Times of Malta reacts to news that the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party want younger cabinets. It says people should pick their representatives based on character, not age.
The Independent says PN MEP Roberta Metsola’s career is reaching new heights whereas former PM Joseph Muscat is done from his career in politics
MaltaToday says PM Robert Abela’s decision not to congratulate Roberta Metsola on her new appointment as first vice-president of the European Parliament is puzzling. It says political disagreement should not mean you get rid of common courtesy.
L-Orizzont says anxiety and tension in the workplace has increased due to various factors. It says workplaces should provide the necessary support.