Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta reacts to news that the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party want younger cabinets. It says people should pick their representatives based on character, not age.

The Independent says PN MEP Roberta Metsola’s career is reaching new heights whereas former PM Joseph Muscat is done from his career in politics

MaltaToday says PM Robert Abela’s decision not to congratulate Roberta Metsola on her new appointment as first vice-president of the European Parliament is puzzling. It says political disagreement should not mean you get rid of common courtesy.

L-Orizzont says anxiety and tension in the workplace has increased due to various factors. It says workplaces should provide the necessary support.

