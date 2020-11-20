Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says Roberta Metsola’s election as First Vice President of the European Parliament is a great achievement for the country.

The Independent criticises the close relationship between the NGO Repubblika and PN MP Jason Azzopardi, saying it has remained silent on reports about the latter. It says that Repubblika would have been vocal had it been a Labour MP who had been found to breach ethics. Instead, it was silent when a scandal hit close to home.

L-Orizzont says less people are registering for unemployment. This is a positive sign that the editor believes will continue in the future.

In-Nazzjon notes that today is Universal Children’s Day and says that we should protect children’s innocence at all costs.

