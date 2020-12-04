Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta appeals to its readers not to let their guard down during the festivities. That temptation should be resisted if we really do care for our loved ones.

The Independent rails against politicians for seeking to avoid answering pertinent questions by journalists, insisting that media houses are duty bound to get answers from elected officials.

L-Orizzont publishes a strong editorial condemning all forms of extremism, particularly against foreigners living among us. It calls for a stronger integration of foreigners working in Malta which will ultimately allow Malta to progress and prosper.

In-Nazzjon continues to focus its attention this week on Gozo, saying that Labour has forgotten all about Malta’s sister island.

