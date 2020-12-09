Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta looks at Brexit and says that the mantra ‘a bad deal is worse than no deal’ is now being questioned.

The Independent says Christmas is an opportunity to give back to others.

MaltaToday says that while PN leader Bernard Grech has clearly won over educated PN voters – who, under former leader Adrian Delia, were inclined to not vote at all – he is clearly not succeeding in communicating with working class voters and addressing their concerns

L-Orizzont says the Opposition is sending mixed messages about the Covid-19 vaccine

In-Nazzjon says there should be zero tolerance for corruption.

