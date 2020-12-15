Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that it is time to re-think Malta’s economic strategy, supporting new Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s arguments in favour of upgrading skills rather then depending on large amounts of low-skilled workers.

The Independent discusses the role of young people in politics and looks at the main political parties’ efforts at connecting with the younger generation. The Editor notes how the main parties are seeking to rejuvenate themselves with new blood, in order to bring in new ideas.

In-Nazzjon asks whether the Prime Minister will defy the President with regard to the investigations into the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. While the latter said that solving this case is a national priority, the PM has sought to bring the public inquiry to an end.

L-Orizzont tackles the rising inequalities between different kinds of workers, both within the public sector as well as with private companies. The editor suggests looking at the Swedish model to identify means to address such inequalities.

