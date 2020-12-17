Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta dedicates its editorial to elderly persons, following up on a report which shows that the proportion of pensioners living in poverty in Malta, has increased year on year, reaching 20 per cent of the over 65s in 2019. This proportion is much higher than the EU average of around 18 per cent and is a particular problem for older women.

The Independent takes a critical look at the American University of Malta after yearly accounts seen by its newsroom show that it was registered substantial losses and had only managed to attract few students.

Business Today shares the hope that 2021 can serve as a relaunch for industries and business operators. Every dark cloud has a silver lining and the pandemic has served as an opportunity for some businesses to explore a diversified product and service offering over the past months.

L-Orizzont also takes a positive approach to the realities brought about by Covid-19, such as the realisation of the importance of a clean environment, the support provided by people in the community to those in quarantine, and the proliferation of online resources during this time of crisis.

In-Nazzjon says that one of Labour’s biggest failures was to respect its promise of leading through meritocracy – the fact that a number of people remained in their position despite their public failings demonstrated the irresponsibility of Cabinet.

