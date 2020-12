Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta reacts to the withdrawn call for resignation of National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri. It says that, while his expletives were unnecessary, the call for his resignation could hardly be believed.

The Independent says that news about the vaccine means that perhaps things could go back to normal by Christmas next year.

L-Orizzont says that parliamentary privilege should be reformed.

In-Nazzjon says that there should be more work to promote parliamentary sittings

