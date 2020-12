Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that, while the nurses’ dispute requires urgent resolution, it must not put patients’ wellbeing at risk.

The Independent says Covid-19 could make loneliness in society grow during Christmastime.

In-Nazzjon says Covid-19 made a mess out of the world’s economic and social situation

L-Orizzont says that roadworks in Malta will lead to a better quality of life.

