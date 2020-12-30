Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta explains the reason behind its pictorial tribute to Covid-19 victims, saying it wanted to give a face and a name to the people who were represented as nothing more than statistics by authorities.

The Independent shares its take on Brexit, arguing that despite some aspects which are not yet clear, having a deal is better than having no deal at all.

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party is inspiring hope, with destiny once again calling it to save the country from corruption, theft and abuse of power, while ensuring the respect of the rule of law.

L-Orizzont puts its focus on the elderly who are suffering not solely the risk of disease, but more worryingly, solitude, recalling that many of them have been cut off any contact with others since March.

