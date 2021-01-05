Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta discusses the recent push, also witnessed in Malta, for consumers to buy local products, particularly throughout these challenging times. It also appeals for the smallest of businesses to be assisted in identifying ways to market the products in a better way.

The Independent looks into the contribution of Malta’s environmental NGOs and their role into improving the quality of Malta’s outdoor spaces.



L-Orizzont says that the EU has remained passive in front of the harsh reality of migration which is taking the lives of hundreds of people every month. The Editor describes this approach as inhumane.

In-Nazzjon talks about the increased poverty on our shores, with the Editor highlighting mismatches in employment, with the country in a situation where hundreds are unemployed while at the same time businesses having vacancies they cannot fill.

