Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta discusses aspects related to the construction of a gas pipeline to Sicily, arguing that the professional and transparent management of such a vast infrastructure project based on relatively new technology will be the acid test of this investment’s sustainability.

The Malta Independent looks at the factors in play that will affect the decision on when the Prime Minister will call the next general election following the PM’s comment last Sunday that this will not happen until Government has implemented all of its electoral manifesto.

L-Orizzont discusses the racial and extremist influences in the uprising taking place in Washington, US, last week, arguing that these were a case of history repeating itself.

In-Nazzjon looks back at the first 100 days since the election of Bernard Grech as PN leader, which according to the Editor brought enthusiasm within party ranks which has translated itself in a positive shift in the polls.

Like this: Like Loading...