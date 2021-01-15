Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that turning the tide at the next election is still a tall order but PN leader Bernard Grech’s mission no longer seems like an impossible one.

The Independent says that the law to remove the statute of limitations on cases of corruption of politicians should be changed

L-Orizzont says that the elderly are going through trauma

In-Nazzjon reacts to Gavin Gulia’s decision to step down only moments after he joined Parliament. It says the Labour Party is taking people’s votes for a ride.

