Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that US President Donald Trump’s social media ban highlights the way social media platforms enable anyone to say just about anything to an unknown audience without the intervention of an intermediary, an editor or even a censor.

The Independent says that the government should solve the problem of excessive queuing for the Covid-19 vaccine

L-Orizzont says that more should be done to protect children

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is strengthening itself to be ready for the next general election.

Like this: Like Loading...