Times of Malta says that a strategy team planning for life after Covid-19 must be brutally honest and publish its terms of reference

The Independent says that the Police force seems to be going in the right direction ever since Commissioner Angelo Gafa took over

L-Orizzont says that extremism and hatred is on the rise.

In-Nazzjon says that poverty is on the rise.

