Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that a strategy document for the tourism industry has some merits but fails to set challenging and quantifiable targets.

The Independent says that the decision to give the Covid-19 vaccine to Health Minister Chris Fearne and Shadow Health Minister Stephen Spiteri showed unity.

L-Orizzont says we should not say that all priests are the same following allegations of sexual abuse.

In-Nazzjon says Robert Abela has no plans for the country’s future.

Like this: Like Loading...