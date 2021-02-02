Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta‘s Editorial discusses high standards in public life, arguing that the standards commissioner must put the people, not politicians, first. The Editor argues that the Commission must show that his Office can bite, and not simply bark, when politicians breach ethical standards.

The Malta Independent expresses disagreement with PBS for reacting through a statement to complaints by PN leader Bernard Grech. The Editor argues that every leader should expect to be thoroughly grilled on national tv, but notes that while the Opposition leader faced – rightly – tough questions, no such treatment was reserved to the Prime Minister.

L-Orizzont looks at the first developments in US politics since the election of President Biden. The Editor expresses concern at the neo-liberal policies for the new Secretary of State, Blinken, for supporting an interventionist role for the US in foreign jurisdictions.

In-Nazzjon tackles the latest abuse scandal to hurt the Maltese church, insisting that this is not the true Church, in which so many people dedicate their lives to the service of others.

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities’ CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. D-Day for Navalny – Court decision expected today A Russian court convened this morning to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's ...

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged ...

10,000 full-time jobs created in a year – NSO In September 2020, registered full-time employment increased by 4.6% while part-time employment as a primary job decreased by 9.9 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2019, the NSO said this morning. Administrative data provided b... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...