Maltese Editors Perspectives

The Times of Malta‘s Editorial discusses high standards in public life, arguing that the standards commissioner must put the people, not politicians, first. The Editor argues that the Commission must show that his Office can bite, and not simply bark, when politicians breach ethical standards.
The Malta Independent expresses disagreement with PBS for reacting through a statement to complaints by PN leader Bernard Grech. The Editor argues that every leader should expect to be thoroughly grilled on national tv, but notes that while the Opposition leader faced – rightly – tough questions, no such treatment was reserved to the Prime Minister.
L-Orizzont looks at the first developments in US politics since the election of President Biden. The Editor expresses concern at the neo-liberal policies for the new Secretary of State, Blinken, for supporting an interventionist role for the US in foreign jurisdictions.
In-Nazzjon tackles the latest abuse scandal to hurt the Maltese church, insisting that this is not the true Church, in which so many people dedicate their lives to the service of others.