Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta discusses the recent legal development prohibiting transactions exceeding 10,000 euro to be carried out in cash, which is intended to tackle the challenge of money laundering. While the Editor indicates agreement at the motives behind this move, hope is expressed that no undue hardship on those who do not have a bank account.

The Independent gives a negative assessment to the reformed IIP scheme, saying that despite the changes intended to stem European concern, the new scheme is still a means of having rich foreign individuals dish out a substantial amount of money in return for a Maltese passport.

Business Today comments on a survey by the SME Chamber which found that four in ten businesses might not survive beyond next six months.

L-Orizzont expresses concern at the way some countries, especially richer ones in the West, are racing ahead to procure vaccines putting further difficulties on poor countries. The editor notes how more than 50% of available vaccines have been bought by countries with only 15% of the world population.

In-Nazzjon discusses reforms intended to reduce the waiting time at the Appeal Court but expresses disagreement to some of the proposed measures.

