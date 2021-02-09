Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that the Bundy-saga at PBS reveals that the fish is rotting from the head at the national broadcaster. The Editor argues that before any more taxpayer’s money goes down the drain, it would not be amiss for the National Audit Office to have a very thorough look at what is happening at Broadcasting House.

The Independent calls for better management when it comes to public procurement to ensure that such agreements reflect the best interest of the Maltese population.

L-Orizzont argues that the present conflict between the US and China was not solely about trade but a question of values.

In-Nazzjon discusses the situation at Air Malta and argues that with the company at a critical juncture, the decisions taken by the present management leave much to be desired.

