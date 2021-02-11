Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta takes the justice system to task for allowing former Minister Konrad Mizzi to avoid answering any sort of question on Court. The Editor argues that such a charade is unacceptable and that it was up to judges and magistrates to ensure the rule of law prevails irrespective who is in the dock or on the witness stand.

The Independent discusses a recent NSO publication on transportation in Malta which found that there were more than 400,000 cars in our country.

The Business Today looks at the challenges facing Libya as it attempts to re-assemble itself after a prolonged war. Malta and the EU have an interest in nurturing that hope so that Libya can once again be a secure and prosperous nation.

L-Orizzont looks at the latest fatality to occur in the construction industry, noting how society has become largely indifferent to such news.

In-Nazzjon says that the pandemic has increased discrepancies between the haves and have nots, saying that in such circumstances, being part of a bloc strengthens the hand of countries.

