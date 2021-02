Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that clerical sex abuse represents a fundamental betrayal of those abused but it is also a betrayal of society at large and of the faithful.

The Malta Independent says that we need to be responsible over our pets, exotic or otherwise.

L-Orizzont says that neoliberalism has increased inequality by damaging the environment and increasing the risk of poverty.

In-Nazzjon says that we should help fight loneliness, especially among the elderly.

