Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that herdsmen and milk producers must find common ground to protect the traditional Maltese cheeselet, or ġbejna

The Independent says that we need to understand why business stakeholders are still nervous abut returning to profits pre-pandemic, despite forecasts saying we will return to better investment.

L-Orizzont says the increase in food prices is affecting different levels of society negatively.

In-Nazzjon says that Malta and Europe needs to plan for an ageing demographic.

