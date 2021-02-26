Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that the government should develop viable solutions to ensure that vulnerable consumers are compensated for the increase in costs brought about by the fast-evolving trend of banking services digitalisation, following a decision by HSBC and BOV to increase charges.
The Independent says the public will be watching Robert Abela and Bernard Grech in the next election.
L-Orizzont says that US President Joe Biden needs to move away from his promises and into action.
In-Nazzjon says that court cases take too long to be decided.