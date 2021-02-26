Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that the government should develop viable solutions to ensure that vulnerable consumers are compensated for the increase in costs brought about by the fast-evolving trend of banking services digitalisation, following a decision by HSBC and BOV to increase charges.

The Independent says the public will be watching Robert Abela and Bernard Grech in the next election.

L-Orizzont says that US President Joe Biden needs to move away from his promises and into action.

In-Nazzjon says that court cases take too long to be decided.

