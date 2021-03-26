Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that, rather than stop member states from selling passports, the EU can pursue them with money laundering legislation and make life difficult for the dodgier newcomers.

The Malta Independent says that the large Cabinet appointed by Robert Abela has led to a lot of overlapping of ministerial duties.

L-Orizzont says that we should encourage Maltese children and foreign children.

In-Nazzjon asks who orchestrated the story of Anthony Debono, adding that his family went through a lot of suffering.

