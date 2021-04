Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that new calls for the Egrant inquiry to be revisited are justified given recent information that has surfaced.

The Independent says that both parties are facing major challenges right now, while the country continues to face mediocrity from its politicians.

L-Orizzont says that it is shameful that some people are embarrassed to use the Maltese language.

In-Nazzjon says that we should continue to fight corruption

Like this: Like Loading...