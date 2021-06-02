Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that the over-exploitation and contamination of the country’s groundwater reserves continues uncontrolled and that bold initiatives are needed to secure the future of Malta’s population.

MaltaToday says that while everyone can recognize that the bite from energy bills is less felt than under previous governments, public trust in utility providers is still based on paying what is due, and on not being overcharged.

The Independent says that it is imperative that people get vaccinated and the government remains on alert.

L-Orizzont says that xenophobia has taken over and that the values of solidarity are being lost

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist party has a lot of proposals and ideas for the future