Maltese Editors Perspectives

The Times of Malta says that after the tax deal reached at G7 level Malta has two options: get multinational firms to pay a fairer share of tax. The other option is to start preparing to manage the effects of the gradual elimination of their reliance on low tax regimes in their economic models.

The Independent laments the lax enforcement after pictures emerged on social media of large gatherings in places like Sliema. The Editor recalls that the same authorities insist on the need to be careful, and that measures will be relaxed in a gradual fashion because the danger has not been averted yet.

L-Orizzont raises awareness on the issue of mental health at the workplace and insists that fingers should not be pointed towards workers.

In-Nazzjon says that the country is calling for justice and truth, while respecting the basic virtue of choosing what is right.