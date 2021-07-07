Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that anti-EU sentiment in Italy, Malta and other member states will continue to grow unless the EU comes up with effective and humane solutions to the flow of migrants towards its borders, particularly around the Mediterranean.

MaltaToday says that as things stand, the best course is for former Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar to take the back seat, suspend herself from the party, and only seek re-election if cleared by a tax probe. Cutajar is under investigation after allegations that she pocketed €46,000 by brokering a deal for a property in Mdina.

The Independent says that Labour must show it means business in dealing with the Rosianne Cutajar case

In-Nazzjon says that Robert Abela must take a clear decision on Rosianne Cutajar

L-Orizzont says the war in Afghanistan has only lead to devastation and to deepening the pockets of those that sell arms