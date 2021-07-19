Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that the current prison setup does not reduce conflict, violence or address the needs of society

The Independent says the government and the opposition should work together to remove Malta from the greylist as soon as possible

L-Orizzont reacts to reports that Labour party candidate Audrey Demicoli is offering free maths lessons. It says other politicians should follow her example and provide free lessons to young students.

In-Nazzjon says that those who ruined Malta’s international reputation must pay the price