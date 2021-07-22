Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta reflects, and expresses concern, on the announcement of the start of a process of declaring an exclusive economic zone in the central Mediterranean with the potential to extend its responsibilities and rights by an area that exceeds 71,000 square kilometres. The editor argues that regional wars can be sparked through such declarations and their effectiveness will always depend on the consensus of the states with adjacent coasts and overlapping exclusive zones, which is not a legal prerequisite.

The Independent says that Malta is experiencing the second summer which we are facing under the ever-present eye of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s the second summer where Malta has managed to bungle its tourism strategy. Once again, the Maltese people have been failed by an inferior tourism strategy which has – whichever way you look at it – failed to strike the necessary balance between health and economy.

In-Nazzjon remembers former President Guido de Marco on the 90th anniversary of his birthday, recalling him as the politician who achieved objectives through persuasion.

L-Orizzont also leads with a remembrance, 20 years since the (in)famous G7 meetings in Genova, in the margins of which anti-globalisation activists and police forces clashed leading to several injuries and the death of Carlo Giuliani.

The Business Weekly calls for more accurate information regarding the situation of the pandemic in Malta, arguing that many times authorities are restricting information from the public domain, thus instilling more doubts and concern.

The Business Today focuses its editorial on the Green Deal, arguing that while climate change could not be ignored, Malta must make its case clearly so that equitable solutions that do not penalise smaller countries are found.