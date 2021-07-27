Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that while the support measures target towards businesses during the pandemic were opportune, it is time to start planning how this expensive fiscal strategy should be wound down gradually, so as to ensure that future generations are not burdened by a mountain of debt.

The Independent also takes a looking-ahead approach, focusing on tourism, arguing that Malta should use this opportunity to work on rebranding and then better target our advertising should that be the direction the country opts to take.

L-Orizzont expresses its concern on rising inequality and precarious work, with the Editor blaming private interests and an approach of profits at-all-costs.

In-Nazzjon warns that Government’s irresponsibility, particularly in the aftermath of the FATF grey-listing, is putting jobs at risk.