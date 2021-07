Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that anti-vaxxers’ arguments about their individual rights are flawed

MaltaToday says that if we all want an exit from the present Covid-19 crisis we must learn to put aside our personal interests, in defence of the common good

The Independent says that anti-vaxxers are putting the community at risk

L-Orizzont says that our country needs to do more to fight racism

In-Nazzjon says that we need more education to fight racism