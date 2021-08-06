Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that labour shortages threaten high economic growth rates. It suggests setting up a working group that includes employers and unions to establish proposals on matters like pay, training and employment practices.

The Independent reacts to a decision by Speaker Anglu Farrugia to turn down a PN request on Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. It says the Speaker has acted as a gatekeeper for the government

L-Orizzont says that PN MP Claudio Grech should not have criticised the power cuts as “Cosmopolitan Malta”. It says that this could be interpreted as criticising the amount of foreigners and mix of cultures in Malta recently.

In-Nazzjon remembers the 76th anniversary of when the atomic bomb was first used. It says our country has a responsibility to oppose nuclear power.