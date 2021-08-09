Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta reacts to the appointment of Jesmond Saliba as the Commissioner for the Voluntary Sector, saying it should lead to a rethink on how voluntary organisations operate in the context of the socio-economic realities that prevail today.

The Independent says that Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis must resign after WhatsApp messages with alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech leaked.

L-Orizzont says that there should be an education campaign about plastic mixing in with our soil

In-Nazzjon says that the government should stop acting as a political party and govern for everyone.