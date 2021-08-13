Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that political change in Malta is inevitable and that getting involved is a matter of personal choice

The Independent says that this will be the coldest summer of the rest of our lives because of climate change.

L-Orizzont says we need to address mental health in the workplace, saying it is the employers’ responsibility to ensure that their workplace is a safe environment for mental health

In-Nazzjon says that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is responsible for the problems in electricity and that the government has not managed to sort out blackouts in several areas in Malta.