Times of Malta says that if Malta is to survive climate change as a nation, we must change our societal norms and the way we conduct business.

The Independent says that the recent emergence of fake versions of local websites is worrying, adding that it should be the police’s top priority to find out the culprit.

L-Orizzont says third country nationals should be given voting rights

In-Nazzjon says that it condemns the rise of fake websites mimicking news portals