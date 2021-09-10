Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that the present prosecutions in court for a wide array of charges, including money laundering, bribery and fraud, are a clear admission of failures by the police at the time the allegations were made and in subsequent years.

The Independent says that the back and forth comments between the two political party leaders will intensify as the weeks roll by.

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers’ Union presented concrete proposals for the 2022 budget.

In-Nazzjon says that inflation has gone up. It says that the government should tell the public how it plans to handle this rise.