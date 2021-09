Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that state funding of political parties could help eliminate a culture of donations for favours.

The Independent says that park-and-ride schemes in the periphery of Maltese localities could lead to less congestion

L-Orizzont says that parents who are harassed by their children find it hard to reach out for help

In-Nazzjon says that the FATF greylisting is leaving a negative impact on businesses