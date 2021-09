Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that Europe’s strategy for changes in the social and economic model will only be successful if it manages to reform the societal discourse on economic success.

The Independent says that the reputational damage sufered from selling passports is not worth it.

L-Orizzont says that we should combat the stigma of autism

In-Nazzjon encouraged everyone to go to the Floriana Granaries for a meeting of the Nationalist party.