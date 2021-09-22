Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta congratulates newly appointed Mental Health Commissioner Dennis Vella Baldacchino and says that the distinction between mental health and physical health is fortunately diminishing.

MaltaToday says the Archbishop is right to sound to sound the alarm on the environment for there may yet come a time when we do finally understand the value of all that we are currently throwing away

The Independent says the Maltese electorate will have a tough choice between the Nationalist and Labour party when an election comes

In-Nazzjon says that we risk losing the progress Malta has made since its Independence because of dirty politics.

L-Orizzont says that we are already too late to address the climate crisis.