Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says we need a plan B on streams of revenue in case Malta’s passport sales programmes is scrapped.

The Malta Independent says it carried a short story about how Malta’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations was watching a football game while she was attending a meeting on Malta’s behalf. That a diplomat watches a football game while representing a country during a United Nations meeting is reprehensible, the paper said.

In-Nazzjon says we need to fight domestic violence

L-Orizzont calls for smaller residential homes for elderly people, saying this will keep them close to the community.